NPA Probe Into Payment From UIF COVID-19 Fund

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft of over R3.2 million from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) COVID-19 relief fund.

The money was allegedly transferred to an employee of consulting firm CSG resourcing and other individuals unlawfully.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secured a preservation order at the High Court in Pretoria after the funds were paid into the bank account of an employee at the firm, Tshepang Phohole.

It is believed that Phohole sent some of the money to various other BANK accounts.

The money in question was meant to be paid to 200 employees of different companies by CSG resourcing.

But instead it was transferred to Phohole, who immediately transferred the money to other individuals.

CSG resourcing only became aware of the alleged unlawful transaction after it was approved by UIF but did not reflect in its bank account.

Authorities acted swiftly and the NPA applied to the high court for a preservation order- which was granted as the prosecutions’ authority Sipho Ngwema explains.

“The asset forfeiture unit working with state agencies working with other state agencies quickly froze the money and now the money has been preserved by the court, those accounts have been frozen.”

At this stage is not yet clear if the matter will be referred for prosecution.

