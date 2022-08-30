iAfrica

NPA May Cuff Politicians

EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

The NPA’s Investigative Directorate says the next round of arrests may shock the nation and it’s not ruling out the possibility of politicians being taken in.

For now, it says it’s focused on securing convictions.

Former CEO Brian Molefe, CFO Anoj Singh and two others were released on R50,000 bail following their arrests on Monday morning.

It’s confident more arrests are imminent in the multimillion-rand locomotives tender.

NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka explained: “The next group of people we might bring might actually shock everyone of be underwhelming… We are not necessarily pleased by this arrest.

“We are back at work. For us it’s about the next one and the next one… For its’s going to be over once we get what we require which is a conviction.”

