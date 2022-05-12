NPA Heading Fight For Gupta Assets To Remain In State Custody

The National Prosecuting Authority is going to court to ensure Gupta assets remain in state custody.

The High Court in Bloemfontein will on Thursday hear arguments in confirmation of the restraint order granted in favour of the NPA.

This relates to assets belonging to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate Iqbal Sharma.

The interim restraint order was granted in June 2021.

Some of the assets include Sharma’s R12-million Sandton home and Gupta houses in Constantia and Saxonwold, worth R21-million and R12-million respectively.

