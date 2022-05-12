NPA Heading Fight For Gupta Assets To Remain In State Custody

The National Prosecuting Authority is going to court to ensure Gupta assets remain in state custody.
The High Court in Bloemfontein will on Thursday hear arguments in confirmation of the restraint order granted in favour of the NPA.
This relates to assets belonging to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate Iqbal Sharma.
The interim restraint order was granted in June 2021.
Some of the assets include Sharma’s R12-million Sandton home and Gupta houses in Constantia and Saxonwold, worth R21-million and R12-million respectively.
More Stories
Mkhwebane Defiant As Parly Committee Gears Up For Inquiry
Eskom Says SA Needs To Drastically Increase Capacity
NICD Reports 10 017 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Flood Damage To KZN Health Facilities At Just Over R200 Million – MEC
AfriForum To Appeal Judgment Banning Apartheid Flag
SAMA Slams Government For Not Hiring More Doctors
NICD Reports 7 523 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Be Ready For More Power Cuts This Week – Eskom
Ramaphosa Tasks New ANC EC Leadership To Unite Province
Oscar Mabuyane Calls For New Voting System At ANC Conferences
NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases