iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NPA Heading Fight For Gupta Assets To Remain In State Custody

Photo Credit: Damanpreet Singh/Flickr

13 hours ago 1 min read

The National Prosecuting Authority is going to court to ensure Gupta assets remain in state custody.

The High Court in Bloemfontein will on Thursday hear arguments in confirmation of the restraint order granted in favour of the NPA.

This relates to assets belonging to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their associate Iqbal Sharma.

The interim restraint order was granted in June 2021.

Some of the assets include Sharma’s R12-million Sandton home and Gupta houses in Constantia and Saxonwold, worth R21-million and R12-million respectively.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Defiant As Parly Committee Gears Up For Inquiry

13 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Says SA Needs To Drastically Increase Capacity

13 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 017 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

13 hours ago
1 min read

Flood Damage To KZN Health Facilities At Just Over R200 Million – MEC

2 days ago
1 min read

AfriForum To Appeal Judgment Banning Apartheid Flag

2 days ago
1 min read

SAMA Slams Government For Not Hiring More Doctors

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 7 523 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Be Ready For More Power Cuts This Week – Eskom

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Tasks New ANC EC Leadership To Unite Province

3 days ago
1 min read

Oscar Mabuyane Calls For New Voting System At ANC Conferences

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 237 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 524 New COVID-19 Cases

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Ukraine Cuts Off Russian Natural Gas Pipeline Supplying Europe

12 hours ago
4 min read

How To Co-Exist In Peace With Your Boomerang Kids

12 hours ago
2 min read

It’s All About Coming Together In The Spirit Of uBuntu #PavCares

12 hours ago
6 min read

Higher Inflation: What It Means And How To Survive It

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer