NPA Dismisses Zuma Trial Delay Statement

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hit back at a statement from the Jacob Zuma Foundation, claiming his corruption trial has been postponed.
The former President’s foundation stated that the trial had been postponed to May.
The NPA says the court will determine the date of the trial.
Zuma is accused of taking bribes from French arms company Thales.
