NPA ‘Considering Legal Options’ After Affidavit Related To VBS Case Leaked

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has directed the director of public prosecutions in Pretoria to collaborate with the Hawks to identify who leaked a critical witness statement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal case.

This directive followed the media leak on Thursday of a revealing 77-page affidavit by former VBS chairperson, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, which outlined the roles various former VBS employees, politicians, non-executives, and businessmen played in destabilizing the bank through collusion and corruption.

The affidavit has implicated several former employees and non-executive members who are currently awaiting trial.

NPA spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga, expressed strong disapproval of the leak: “The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) strongly condemns the unlawful leaking of an affidavit in the VBS case. This undermines the administration of justice and places several individuals, including members of the investigation and prosecution team, in danger. The NPA is considering legal options in this regard.”

Mhaga further noted that the leak of such sensitive documents in intricate corruption cases like that of VBS could jeopardize the diligent efforts of investigators and prosecutors.

“This work involves a multi-pronged and long-term prosecution-guided strategy requiring the utmost discretion and confidentiality, including in the handling of documents, and cooperation agreements with accused persons.”