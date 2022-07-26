iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas

Photo: GCIS

5 mins ago 1 min read

National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi says they are satisfied their case meets the standard of reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution of the Gupta brothers.

The justice ministry announced on Monday that it’s made submissions to the United Arab Emirates to have the brothers extradited to South Africa.

“The question of whether we will be confident if we do extradition, if the Gupta brothers are extradited, whether we will be able to mount a case that leads to a conviction.

“What I want to assure South Africans is that as the NPA, we don’t bring cases unless we are satisfied that it meets the standard of a reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution and we will only charge people if that standard is met,” Batohi said.

“At the end of the day, whether there’s a conviction or not, depends on a whole range of reasons…we can’t guarantee of course that there’ll be a conviction, but what we can guarantee is that as the prosecuting authority, we’ll do everything possible to ensure that the prospects of a successful prosecution and conviction is extremely high.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

2 mins ago
1 min read

Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

8 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 mins ago
1 min read

Unprecedented Interventions Required To End Power Cuts – Winde

1 day ago
1 min read

We’re All Unhappy With Power Cuts – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC KZN Wants Step-Aside Rule Scrapped

1 day ago
1 min read

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

1 day ago
3 min read

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

3 days ago
1 min read

Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories

4 days ago
SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

President Ramaphosa Outlines Plans To Deal With Energy Crisis

2 mins ago
1 min read

NPA Confident In Their Case Against The Guptas

5 mins ago
1 min read

Bid To Scrap ANC ‘Step-Aside’ Rule Gains Traction

8 mins ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 109 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

11 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer