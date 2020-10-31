iAfrica

Now You Can Work Remotely from this Idyllic African Country

7 mins ago 1 min read

Travelers may be interested to learn that Mauritius is introducing a renewable premium travel visa to eligible non-citizens for a maximum period of a year. They must come as a visitor, a retiree, a parent of children studying in Mauritius, or a professional seeking to work remotely from there. Applicants should produce proof of their long-stay plans and have sufficient travel and health insurance for the initial period of stay. They are not allowed to enter the Mauritian workforce while there, and their principal place of business and source of income should be located outside the island. Documentary evidence to support their application, such as purpose of visit, accommodation details and other basic immigration requirements also need to be supplied.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

