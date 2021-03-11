Now is the Best Time to Plan a Family Holiday in Cape Town

Share with your network!

With many public holidays, long weekends and school holidays fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start planning some fun holidays to get the family out of the house and enjoying some of the Mother City’s exciting attractions.

Holidays in Cape Town are not only reserved for out-of-towners either!

We chatted to Nicol Carlse Guest Relations Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront to find out what they recommend locals do to make the most of their family stay-caation.

Even if you can’t venture far, take the holiday anyway

“A change is definitely as good as a holiday, so even if you’re just heading up the road, being in a new environment will do wonders for your mental space,” says Nicol.

Have a stay-cation up the road if you must, or go far away. Whatever you choose, a staycation may well be the perfect solution to move everyone in your household to an entirely new location, with options for both outdoor and indoor activities to keep all members of the family entertained.

With all the long weekends coming up and school holidays around the corner, this is also the ideal time – especially considering how many great offers hotel and other hospitality establishments have on the table right now.

Choose accommodation that is located close to family-friendly activities

“The closer you are to various activities, the easier logistics will be,” says Nicol. “Staying at a venue that is within walking distance is obviously optimal, but if you’re on an easy-to-navigate transport route, life will be much easier for everyone involved.”

The Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, for example, sits towards the end of the popular Sea Point Promenade, making it easy for families to book bicycles and enjoy some outdoor time, or to visit the V&A Waterfront close by, with their complimentary scheduled shuttle – or one of the many other attractions the immediate area has to offer.

Strategically choosing accommodation based on the ideal location means that there is always something to do right on your doorstep.

Choose experiences over things

“Years from now, the kids will outgrow all the outfits they bought or the little trinkets they collected, but great memories last forever,” Nicol stresses.

A recent Cape Town Tourism report noted that the association’s members have lost R2 billion and just under 12 000 jobs during what would traditionally have been high season in Cape Town. Many of these members are small tour operators who would love to show your family around Cape Town in a unique and interesting way. Why not book a tour with one or more of these operators, and enjoy some time being a tourist in your own city?

Spend some time relaxing

“We’ve seen families exhaust themselves by trying to squeeze too many things into their schedules,” says Nicol. “If you’ve booked into a hotel, the chances are that there are quite a few ways to relax on the property. For example, at our hotel we have Amani Spa which is perfect for the parents, while the family rooms and suites are large enough for everyone to relax in and wind down and don’t forget the infinity pool with ocean views.”

Taking some time to recuperate and to re-energise from your usual daily stresses is important, as is taking time out between your activities of choice, after all. And that’s especially important for those with younger children who need their usual nap time.

Don’t ever let the cold weather keep you from exploring

“Some people love cold weather while others prefer the sunshine, and tend to hibernate when Cape Town gets chilly. But honestly, there is no need to. Cape Town really has something to offer for any and all seasons,” explains Nicol.

Families are spoilt for choice in Cape Town, with many museums dotted about the city, in-door activities such as the Two Oceans Aquarium, as well as fun activities such as indoor play park, scratch patch, cave golfall up for grabs.

