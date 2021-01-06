Nothing Urgent About NCCC Meeting – GCIS

Government communications (GCIS) said there was nothing urgent about Wednesday’s national coronavirus command council meeting.
On Tuesday, several news websites reported that Wednesday’s meeting was and that the next regular sitting of the command council meeting was only scheduled for next week.
GCIS director general Phumla Williams explained that Wednesday was a regular sitting of the meeting.
“There was no other scheduled meeting other than this one, there was no cancelled one. It was the festive period, and this is the first one in 2021.”
She also said Ramaphosa addressing the nation would be announced by his office.
