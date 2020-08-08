Notable Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Africa – WHO

There has been a 13% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the African Region in the past week, compared to a 18% increase recorded during the previous reporting period.
10 countries account for 89% (735,482) of all reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar & Senegal. South Africa accounts for more than half.
For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/2DMjp4U
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
