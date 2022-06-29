iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Not Enough Females Operating in the African Venture Capital Space

5 hours ago 1 min read

The African venture capital sector is still very much a “man’s world”, but the quality of its investments and ability to make a greater impact suffer as a result. That is according to Omobola Johnson and Andreata Muforo, who together make up two-fifths of the management team at Africa-focused VC firm TLcom Capital, which is the first focus of a series of case studies and podcasts produced by Disrupt Africa, commissioned by Boost Africa Technical Assistance Facility and financed by the European Union under EDF Thematic Blending and Cotonou Investment Facility. Female fund managers are very much in the minority worldwide. In the US, only nine per cent of decision makers in the VC space are women. In Africa, no definitive numbers are yet available, but female fund managers are hard to come by – a big mistake for the VC world, as data clearly demonstrates a direct link between gender diversity in teams, and increased profitability. The Diversity dividend: Female fund managers in Africa series looks at firms that recognise this truth, and put diversity front and centre.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Slavery has a Complex Legacy in Niger

5 hours ago
1 min read

Human Trafficking in Tanzania Exposed

5 hours ago
1 min read

Many African Countries are Also Grappling with a Serious Dollar Shortage Crisis

5 hours ago
1 min read

Harare’s New Scheme to Curb an Economic Collapse 

5 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Closes Off Youth Month on a Tragic Note

5 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Want Morocco to Account for Border Deaths

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Digital Economy as an Important Driver of Long-term Growth in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Work Must Continue… Equity & Innovation for Africa’s Recovery

5 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana and Cape Verde Moved to Level 3- High Risk

2 days ago
1 min read

10 Best Experiences in Kenya

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Relaxes Travel Restrictions

2 days ago
1 min read

These Upscale Resorts are Ideal for Anyone Craving Time in Nature

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

No Reason To Panic Over Second Monkeypox Case – NICD

1 hour ago
1 min read

It’s Important To Fix The ANC To Better Serve The People – Lesufi

1 hour ago
1 min read

Hopes To Get Back To Stage 2 Soon – Gordhan

2 hours ago
2 min read

SA Records 343 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer