Northern Cape Farm Murder: Body Of Daughter Found, Elderly Parents Still Missing

The body of a 50-year-old woman, who was abducted with her elderly parents from a farm in Hartswater, was discovered in a field in the north west on Monday night.

Police are still searching for her elderly parents.

So far, police has arrested 4 people. Saps’ Vish Naidoo: “In the early hours of this morning, the body of the 50-year-old daughter was found in a field. The cause of death is still to be determined. We are still searching for her parents. The motive for the attack is thought to be robbery.”

