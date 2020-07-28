Northern Cape Farm Murder: Bodies Of Elderly Parents Found

Share with your network!

The bodies of an elderly couple, Danie (83) and Breggie Brand (73), have been found after the latest farm attack in the Northern Cape.

The body of their 50-year old daughter was found earlier on Tuesday in a field near Taung.

It is believed that the family was abducted on Sunday after they were attacked on their smallholding farm in Hartswater.

So far, 5 suspects have been arrested. A 42-year-old woman, a 36-year old man and another three males, aged between 18 and 20.

The police suspects the motive behind the attack to be robbery.

