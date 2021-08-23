Northern Cape Education Dept concerned about infections

The Northern Cape education department is worried about the surge in COVID-19 cases at its schools.
Eight schools had to be closed after more than 500 new cases were recorded in just a week.
“Definitely we’re very concerned about the upsurge in the province,” said Zolile Monakali, the Northern Cape Education MEC.
“Eight schools but five are opening [Monday]. We’re trying to make sure all the reopening schools comply. As the department we made sure schools complied and we’re satisfied they did so.
“Learners and teachers are from communities and it’s difficult for schools to take responsibility for what’s happening in the community but at schools, we’re making sure all compliance matters are met and we stick to those protocols.”
