North-West University (NWU) Launches Housing Project

4 mins ago 1 min read

The North-West University (NWU) has launched a housing project on its Mahikeng campus – a project expected to be completed in the next two years. The NWU Mahikeng student housing project will comprise six student residence units with guard houses and recreational areas.

“It is the biggest project in the history of the university, so we will make sure that we stick to the programme and hand over the project on time,” said NWU contracts manager and principal agent Retha Kooij-Kok.

“Over the past five years, the North-West University, in partnership with the Department of Higher Education and Training, has identified the need for additional student housing in Mahikeng. We are happy to confirm that the minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, formally approved the continuation of this R463-million project on 30 June 2020,” Kooij-Kok said.

