May 3, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

North West To Expand COVID-19 screening And Testing

May 3, 2020 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

The North West health department said it will be expanding its coronavirus screening and testing capacity to villages.

This comes after the province, which has one of the lowest number of infections, recorded its first local transmissions in three separate villages.

Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgwethwane said, “When it gets in villages it could spread to nearby villages. We also need security forces to assist us in terms of lockdown in the village. What we do know is that the affected villages are closer to Gauteng, and Moretele is close to Madibeng.”

Thirty-five people have contracted the infectious disease in the North West, with four in hospital.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government Looking At Ways To Deliver Food Parcels – Lesufi

May 2, 2020
2 min read

Let’s Plan To Retain Skill – DPE

May 2, 2020
2 min read

Carling Black Label Launches WhatsApp Line To Help GBV Victims

May 2, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

North West To Expand COVID-19 screening And Testing

May 3, 2020
2 min read

Brighton Chief’s ‘Integrity’ Fears In Neutral Venues Plan

May 3, 2020
3 min read

Rugby for all, not few – New Zealand

May 3, 2020
2 min read

Wales Coach Pivac Wants ‘Level-Playing Field’

May 3, 2020