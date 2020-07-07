Tue. Jul 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

North-West Premier Mokgoro Tests Positive For COVID-19

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mokgoro made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon during a virtual special provincial executive council meeting.

The premier said he received his results on Tuesday after going for a test on Monday.

Premier spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “The premier announced he took the test yesterday and received the results today. However, he’s not incapacitated to do his duty. He only has a mild cough.”

Last night Mokgoro lost one of his cabinet members, Gordon Kegakilwe, to COVID-19.

The province’s MEC for Public Works Gaoage Oageng Molapisi is also in quarantine after he tested positive on Sunday.

EWN

