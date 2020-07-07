North-West Premier Mokgoro Tests Positive For COVID-19

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mokgoro made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon during a virtual special provincial executive council meeting.
The premier said he received his results on Tuesday after going for a test on Monday.
Premier spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said: “The premier announced he took the test yesterday and received the results today. However, he’s not incapacitated to do his duty. He only has a mild cough.”
Last night Mokgoro lost one of his cabinet members, Gordon Kegakilwe, to COVID-19.
The province’s MEC for Public Works Gaoage Oageng Molapisi is also in quarantine after he tested positive on Sunday.
More Stories
Intense Cold Front To Hit Parts Of SA From Friday
Police Probe Murder Of Musician On Farm Outside Worcester
Dept Receives Preliminary Report On Alleged Rape Of Girl (2) At Pretoria Hospital
Competition Tribunal Finds Dis-Chem Guilty Of Excessive Price Hikes On Face Masks
Sisulu: WC Not Adhering To COVID-19 Guidelines On Evictions
Mkhize: We Are Concerned About SA’s Rising Covid-19 Numbers