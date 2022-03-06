North Africa’s Top Destination is Open Again

The fishing town of Essaouira, the former Mogador, is one of the Moroccan towns with historical links to Portugal. It was the Portuguese, under the command of Diogo de Azambuja, who built their imposing fort. Walking through the city walls, wandering through its colorful Mosque and going to the fishing port, eating a freshly caught seafood or a delicious fish tagine, are the reasons that justify a visit to Essaouira. The UNESCO World Heritage-listed city was also used as the filming location for the TV series Game of Thrones. A trip to Morocco is not complete without a visit to Jemaa el-Fna square, the most vibrant, though chaotic, site in Morocco. Strolling through the Medina of Marrakech, dotted with dozens of colorful souks (traditional markets). Despite Morocco lifting its ban on international flights a relaxed its measures to enter the country, visitors should know they will still be required to wear facemasks and temperature checks at cafes, restaurants, cultural sites, on public transport and in taxis.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

