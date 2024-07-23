Nonprofit Provides Togolese Schoolgirls with Long-lasting Uniforms

Inspired by the book “Half the Sky,” Payton McGriff founded Style Her Empowered (SHE), a nonprofit that addresses the educational barriers for girls in Togo. The nonprofit provides 1,500 girls annually with free uniforms, school fees, supplies, and tutoring. McGriff, who was a marketing major at the University of Idaho, developed the idea for SHE after visiting Togo and witnessing the struggles of young girls some of whom had to quit school due to financial constraints. SHE employs local seamstresses to create adjustable uniforms that grow with the students and last up to three years. The organization also makes reusable menstrual pads from fabric scraps to help girls stay in school during their periods. Besides educational support, SHE offers its seamstresses paid literacy and financial skills classes as well as generous benefits.



SOURCE: CNN