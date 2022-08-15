Nono Maloyi Elected New Chairperson Of North West ANC

Nono Maloyi is the new chairperson of the North West African National Congress .

The results of his victory were announced on Monday morning at 4am by the IEC at the Rustenburg Civic Centre where the party’s ninth provincial conference is being held.

Nono Maloyi has however said that he will step aside if asked to.

This is in relation to a 2018 car crash in which a woman died.

He was charged with culpable homicide.

Those charges were provisionally withdrawn pending an application to have the matter struck off the role.

