Nongogo Given Four Days To Plead Case To NSFAS Board

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) CEO Andile Nongogo has four days to plead his case with its board on why he should not be fired.

The funding scheme’s board revealed during a media briefing on Wednesday that Nongogo breached multiple procurement processes in the appointment of service providers for the NSFAS direct payment system.

This came two months after he was placed on leave of absence pending an investigation into conflict-of-interest allegations.

The NSFAS board said it wrote to Nongogo to motivate why he should not be dismissed after it was found that some of the damning allegations made against him were true.

Its investigation found that there was a conflict of interest with two of the companies that had been appointed to disburse student funds.

These two companies were linked back to the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA), where they were service providers in 2018 when Nongogo was employed by them.

It also found that he actively participated in the presentations made by the service providers to the procurement committee, which the board said was in direct breach of the funding scheme’s regulations.

He has until Monday to reach out to the board before his future with NSFAS is decided.