Non-Residents Simon’s Town Urged To Stay Clear Of Fire-Hit Area

Non-residents of Simon’s Town have been asked to steer clear of the area, as firefighters continue to battle a wildfire on the mountain slopes.

On Wednesday, precautionary evacuations were done to ensure the safety of residents.

Crews also intervened when the blaze approached the Black Marlin restaurant.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre is also pleading with the public not to drop refreshments on the fire line.

Spokesperson Charlotte Powell: “Rather drop off any donations you’d like to make at the Simon’s Town fire station on Long Beach Road. Donations can include energy drinks, energy sweets, water, chocolates, cooldrinks, eye drops and non-perishable items.”