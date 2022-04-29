iAfrica

Non-functional Speed Cameras Contributing To Pedestrian Accidents – JMPD

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is concerned about a rise in pedestrian accidents, which it says is due to speed camera’s not working.

It said that the city was losing about R3 million a month, since the camera’s stopped working last year May.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that a new supplier was expected to be appointed by June, however, reckless drivers were taking advantage resulting in an increase in pedestrian accidents.

“What we are seeing is that there has been general compliance when it comes to road safety in the city. But one of our biggest concerns when it comes to road safety is that what we see is the high number of accidents, which involve pedestrians. So, it is something that we need to concentrate on also,” Fihla said.

