Non-citizens Can’t Practice Law In South Africa – ConCourt Rules

The Constitutional Court has ruled that foreign nationals cannot be enrolled as legal practitioners in South Africa unless they are permanent residents in South Africa.
This is in accordance to the Legal Practice Act – which only allows South Africans and permanent citizens to be admitted as lawyers.
It is despite non-citizens being allowed to study law at South African universities.
The ruling would have dire consequences for foreign nationals who hoped to become lawyers in the county because it could take years for permanent citizenship to be granted.
It essentially locks foreign nationals completely out of the legal profession even if they have completed all the necessary steps to be enrolled in the profession.
Director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, said there was no further redress following the apex court’s ruling, which left qualified non-citizens – who aspired to practice law in South Africa – out in the cold.
More Stories
China Circles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit
Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township
Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar
Makashule Gana The Latest Black Leader To Quit The DA
SAHPRA Confirms Fatality Linked To COVID-19 Vaccination
Bain & Co Banned From Working With UK Government
MEC Maile To Visit Tembisa As Shutdown Continues
Eskom To implement Stage 2 Blackouts On Wednesday Afternoon
Western Cape Urges Residents To Use Water Sparingly
Eskom Warns Of Blackouts For Three Days
Krugersdorp Suspects Due Back In Court On Wednesday
Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana