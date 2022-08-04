iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Non-citizens Can’t Practice Law In South Africa – ConCourt Rules

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Constitutional Court has ruled that foreign nationals cannot be enrolled as legal practitioners in South Africa unless they are permanent residents in South Africa.

This is in accordance to the Legal Practice Act – which only allows South Africans and permanent citizens to be admitted as lawyers.

It is despite non-citizens being allowed to study law at South African universities.

The ruling would have dire consequences for foreign nationals who hoped to become lawyers in the county because it could take years for permanent citizenship to be granted.

It essentially locks foreign nationals completely out of the legal profession even if they have completed all the necessary steps to be enrolled in the profession.

Director of Asylum Seeker, Refugee and Migrant Coalition, Muchengeti Hwacha, said there was no further redress following the apex court’s ruling, which left qualified non-citizens – who aspired to practice law in South Africa – out in the cold.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

China Circles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit

1 min ago
1 min read

Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township

7 mins ago
1 min read

Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar

5 hours ago
1 min read

Makashule Gana The Latest Black Leader To Quit The DA

5 hours ago
1 min read

SAHPRA Confirms Fatality Linked To COVID-19 Vaccination

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bain & Co Banned From Working With UK Government

1 day ago
1 min read

MEC Maile To Visit Tembisa As Shutdown Continues

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom To implement Stage 2 Blackouts On Wednesday Afternoon

1 day ago
1 min read

Western Cape Urges Residents To Use Water Sparingly

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Blackouts For Three Days

2 days ago
1 min read

Krugersdorp Suspects Due Back In Court On Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom’s Debt Poses A Risk To The State – Godongwana

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

China Circles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit

1 min ago
1 min read

Chaos Descends On Kagiso Township

7 mins ago
1 min read

Non-citizens Can’t Practice Law In South Africa – ConCourt Rules

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maimane Robbed By Armed Men At Cape Town Bar

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer