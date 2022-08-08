Nomusa Dube-Ncube Tipped As KZN Premier

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has named Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its premier candidate.
This follows Sihle Zikalala’s resignation last week.
The announcement was made during a press briefing on Monday.
ANC KZN Chairperson Siboniso Duma said Dube-Ncube will hit the ground running.
According to Duma, a major focus of Ncube’s mandate will be unemployment, crime and issues affecting women.
More Stories
Tech Companies Making A Difference In Africa
Cele Commends WC Police For Cocaine Bust
Blinken Compares South African Struggle For Equality To US
Cape Town Residents Urged To Use Water Sparingly
Illegal Mining An Issue Of National Security – Makhura
Cele Deploys Specialised Unit Around West Rand
Flooding Hampers Efforts To Reach 10 Trapped Miners In Northern Mexico
Ramaphosa Vows To End Illegal Mining In SA
Ekurhuleni Mayor Set To Meet With Tembisa Residents
Solidarity Hopes Its Experts Are Used To Solve Eskom’s Woes
eThekwini No Longer Exempt From Loadshedding
Police Maintain Presence In Kagiso As Residents Live In fear