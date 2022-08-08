iAfrica

Nomusa Dube-Ncube Tipped As KZN Premier

Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

4 hours ago 1 min read

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has named Nomusa Dube-Ncube as its premier candidate.

This follows Sihle Zikalala’s resignation last week.

The announcement was made during a press briefing on Monday.

ANC KZN Chairperson Siboniso Duma said Dube-Ncube will hit the ground running.

According to Duma, a major focus of Ncube’s mandate will be unemployment, crime and issues affecting women.

