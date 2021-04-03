Nominate a Healthcare Worker to Win a Holiday to Zanzibar

Share with your network!

The Flight Centre Travel Group invites all South Africans to celebrate our national heroes, the country’s frontline healthcare professionals, by nominating a healthcare worker to stand a chance to win a holiday in Zanzibar.

“During this global pandemic, South Africa’s healthcare professionals have placed their lives on the line to keep us all safe,” says Sue Garrett, Flight Centre Travel Group General Manager Product and Marketing.

“It’s a Flight Centre tradition each year to send out a fun April Fool’s Day communication but this year we wanted to do things a little differently. While there is no way we can adequately say thank you to every one of our healthcare workers for their selfless acts of service during this global crisis, we wanted to do what we could. Thanks to Mango Airlines, Zanzibar Tourism and Fumba Beach Lodge, we could come together to give a total of four healthcare workers a chance to each win an incredible, relaxing trip for two to Zanzibar.”

“We want to hear your inspirational stories of healthcare workers who have gone above and beyond in the call of duty during these challenging times,” says Garrett. “These could include community healthcare workers, paramedics, nurses, doctors and medical staff caring for COVID-19 patients.”

Flight Centre invites all South Africans to nominate a healthcare professional by entering the competition on their website.

A total of four South African healthcare workers could win a trip for two to Zanzibar including return flights from Johannesburg on Mango Airlines, four nights’ accommodation at Fumba Beach Lodge, including breakfast and dinner daily and return transfers from the airport to the hotel in Zanzibar.

The competition runs from 1 April 2021 to midnight on 31 April 2021, with the winners announced by 10 May 2021.

Winners will be chosen by an independent panel.

Key terms and conditions of the competition include:

Travel is subject to availability and specified travel dates (Tuesday to Saturday travel only)

COVID-19 testing not included

Proof of healthcare employment required

The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for the cash value

For more on the competition and its terms and conditions, visit the Flight Centre website here. “Let’s continue to play our part in keeping ourselves, our loved ones and others safe by adhering to the health and safety protocols put forward by our government and medical experts,” concludes Garrett.

Share with your network!