Nollywood’s Production Volume Prompts Amazon to Set Up a Team to Create Original Shows

Amazon is looking to hire at least three senior executives to help it develop original video content in Nigeria, Africa’s largest film industry. The listings as they appear on the company’s website as of Apr. 11 are for a senior movies creative, senior scripted series creative, and a head of Nigerian originals. Each role will be based in London but those who hope to get them are expected to bring “an in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian entertainment landscape.” It is the latest move in Amazon’s investment in expanding its streaming service, available in more than 240 countries, into Nigeria’s vibrant film scene.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
