iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nollywood’s Production Volume Prompts Amazon to Set Up a Team to Create Original Shows

19 hours ago 1 min read

Amazon is looking to hire at least three senior executives to help it develop original video content in Nigeria, Africa’s largest film industry. The listings as they appear on the company’s website as of Apr. 11 are for a senior movies creative, senior scripted series creative, and a head of Nigerian originals. Each role will be based in London but those who hope to get them are expected to bring “an in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian entertainment landscape.” It is the latest move in Amazon’s investment in expanding its streaming service, available in more than 240 countries, into Nigeria’s vibrant film scene.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry Looks to Cannabis as a Major Revenue Source

19 hours ago
1 min read

Weah Needs Another Mineral Development Deal

19 hours ago
1 min read

A Promise to Build the Biggest Neobank for African Immigrants

19 hours ago
1 min read

These African States Can’t Afford the Current Food Crisis

19 hours ago
1 min read

Climate Change has Made Storms in Southern Africa Worse

19 hours ago
1 min read

Tales from Refugees Stuck in Madagascar

19 hours ago
1 min read

The Invasion of Ukraine Leaves Sour Taste for South Africa’s Citrus Farmers

19 hours ago
1 min read

The First All-women Media House in Somalia Launched

19 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Expands Reach of New E-Levy

20 hours ago
1 min read

Award-winning Nature Documentary Into the Okavango Available Freely in South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

New Packages to Help Recover Egypt’s Tourism Sector

3 days ago
1 min read

An Itinerary for Your Visit to Zanzibar

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Announces Continuous Stage 2 Blackouts Until Friday Morning

5 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Must Be Declared A Disaster Area – Dlamini-Zuma

5 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Clears Mkhize Of Contravening Its Code Of Ethics

5 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer