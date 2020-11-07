iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London

5 hours ago 1 min read

Nollywood has always been a powerhouse in film production, but recent works by young directors are changing perceptions about the quality and nature of the industry’s works. Instead of low-budget, fluff entertainment, some of the latest works are tackling serious and controversial topics with sensitivity, grace and artful beauty. A roster of screenings at autumn’s Film Africa festival in London reveal directors unafraid to look at issues such as gender equality, postnatal depression and transatlantic migration. Running until 8 November, and available to view online, Film Africa opens with The Ghost and the House of Truth, which follows a counsellor working with convicts who must learn to forgive her own daughter’s killer. Other issues such as female infertility and religious fanaticism are explored in a series of short narratives also hailing from Nigeria.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

