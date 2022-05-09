Nollywood Stars Turn Out for Netflix Premiere of Blood Sisters 

It was a celebration of old and new Nollywood as the stars converged for the premiere of Netflix’s first Nigerian original series, Blood Sisters. With a party theme of ‘Red and Fugitive,’ the crowd turned out in all of their fiery glitz and glamour, including veteran actors Kate Henshaw and Segun Arunze, as well as up and comers like Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, who star in the series. The crime thriller which spotlights “two friends, a dark secret, and an unforgiving family,” according to Netflix.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Skating through Mozambique
The Wild Side of Mauritius
The Most Luxurious Restaurants in Africa to Bookmark for your Travel this Year
Did You Know that there is also an African Venice?
June is Best for Hiking to Gorilla Sanctuaries in Rwanda
Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine
Luxury Fashion House, Gucci, Collaborates with Cinthia Sifa Mulanga for Its Latest Campaign
Nations of Nostalgia: African Music, Across the Diaspora
The New Vanguard: South Africa’s Rising Stars in Fashion
Artisanal and Small-scale Mining in Africa has Grown Significantly in Recent Decades
Top 3 Trading Apps available to Kenyan Traders Right Now
Dangote’s New Business Came at the Right Time