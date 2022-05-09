Nollywood Stars Turn Out for Netflix Premiere of Blood Sisters 

It was a celebration of old and new Nollywood as the stars converged for the premiere of Netflix’s first Nigerian original series, Blood Sisters. With a party theme of ‘Red and Fugitive,’ the crowd turned out in all of their fiery glitz and glamour, including veteran actors Kate Henshaw and Segun Arunze, as well as up and comers like Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, who star in the series. The crime thriller which spotlights “two friends, a dark secret, and an unforgiving family,” according to Netflix.

SOURCE: CNN

