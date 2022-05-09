iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nollywood Stars Turn Out for Netflix Premiere of Blood Sisters 

5 hours ago 1 min read

It was a celebration of old and new Nollywood as the stars converged for the premiere of Netflix’s first Nigerian original series, Blood Sisters. With a party theme of ‘Red and Fugitive,’ the crowd turned out in all of their fiery glitz and glamour, including veteran actors Kate Henshaw and Segun Arunze, as well as up and comers like Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie, who star in the series. The crime thriller which spotlights “two friends, a dark secret, and an unforgiving family,” according to Netflix.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Skating through Mozambique

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Wild Side of Mauritius

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Most Luxurious Restaurants in Africa to Bookmark for your Travel this Year

5 hours ago
1 min read

Did You Know that there is also an African Venice?

5 hours ago
1 min read

June is Best for Hiking to Gorilla Sanctuaries in Rwanda

5 hours ago
1 min read

Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine 

5 hours ago
1 min read

Luxury Fashion House, Gucci, Collaborates with Cinthia Sifa Mulanga for Its Latest Campaign

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nations of Nostalgia: African Music, Across the Diaspora

5 hours ago
1 min read

The New Vanguard: South Africa’s Rising Stars in Fashion

5 hours ago
1 min read

Artisanal and Small-scale Mining in Africa has Grown Significantly in Recent Decades

2 days ago
1 min read

Top 3 Trading Apps available to Kenyan Traders Right Now

2 days ago
1 min read

Dangote’s New Business Came at the Right Time

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Skating through Mozambique

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Wild Side of Mauritius

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Most Luxurious Restaurants in Africa to Bookmark for your Travel this Year

5 hours ago
1 min read

Did You Know that there is also an African Venice?

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer