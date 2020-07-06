Mon. Jul 6th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nollywood on Lockdown

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Popularly known as Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry is the world’s second largest producer of movies. It employs more than a million people and produces about 50 films every week. But Covid-19 has led to a halt in film and TV production, costing an estimated tens of millions of dollars in lost earnings. Directors Mildred Okwo and Imoh Umoren and actress-producer Kemi Lala Akindoju explain the pandemic’s impact on the industry.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Libyans Denounce Meddlers in their Politics

12 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Seals Kenyan State Carrier’s Fate

15 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Influencer Appears in US Court for Fraud

20 mins ago
1 min read

Documenting Rising Sea Levels in Senegal’s Saint-Louis

24 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Wambui Gichuri Appointed as Acting Vice President of the African Development Bank Group

29 mins ago
1 min read

A Collapse in Zimbabwe’s Development Agenda Affects its Natural Environment

33 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nollywood on Lockdown

3 mins ago
1 min read

Libyans Denounce Meddlers in their Politics

12 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Seals Kenyan State Carrier’s Fate

15 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Influencer Appears in US Court for Fraud

20 mins ago