iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nollywood Goes Gritty

12 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Once Nollywood might have meant films that were low budget and high drama and aimed mostly at a West African audience. But Nigerian cinema has evolved and this year a slew of new film-makers are tackling grittier subjects – and winning international acclaim. A roster of screenings at autumn’s Film Africa festival in London reveal directors unafraid to look at issues such as gender equality, postnatal depression and transatlantic migration. Running until 8 November, and available to view online, Film Africa opens with The Ghost and the House of Truth, which follows a counsellor working with convicts who must learn to forgive her own daughter’s killer. Other issues such as female infertility and religious fanaticism are explored in a series of short narratives also hailing from Nigeria. Where it once centred on simplistic tropes such as good v evil, Nollywood has evolved to take on broader issues, says director Chuko Esiri, whose debut film Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) – a tale of two Nigerians who believe their lives will be better in Europe – premiered at this year’s Berlin film festival.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend On the Continent

12 hours ago
1 min read

Your One-stop Event System Just Came Online

12 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco’s Water Crisis Forces Tough Decisions

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Lawyer Who Bribed ICC Witnesses Comes Clean

12 hours ago
1 min read

What to Expect at the 8th Angel Fair Africa Summit

12 hours ago
1 min read

Can Ivorian Voters Survive a Disappointing Result?

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Owner of One the World’s Most Important African Art Collections Dies

12 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Unite to Mourn the Senseless Killing of Learners

12 hours ago
1 min read

Opposition Members Arrested in Tanzania

12 hours ago
1 min read

Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry

3 days ago
1 min read

Tee Off at the Best Hotel in Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

EFF Loses Bid For Release Of Classified Report

49 mins ago
1 min read

Seven People Killed In Gugulethu

56 mins ago
2 min read

Western Cape Treasury Receive Clean Audit

59 mins ago
1 min read

772 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

1 hour ago