‘No Work, No Pay’ Principle Will Apply – Government

Government has warned public servants against participating in the planned countrywide shutdown on Wednesday.
The Public Service and Administration Department says while protests are protected by the law, essential workers are not allowed to join in the protests during working hours.
Should they participate, government will apply the principle of ‘no work, no pay’. It says it will implement contingency plans to deal with service delivery disruptions.
Government also says leave will be strictly managed and no leave will be granted excepting under extreme situations.
Trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu will embark on national shutdown tomorrow over rising living costs, unemployment, crime and rising fuel prices.
