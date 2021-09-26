No Waste Challenge Winner, Leafylife, Creates Diesel from Dirty Diapers

Thanks to some striking ingenuity, a team of Kenyan scientist/entrepreneurs has devised a method for turning dirty diapers into fuel. Mindful of the harmful ecological consequences of dirty diapers, the trio sought to turn these unwanted discards into something useful. Through a chemical process, they are able to break down refuse that would otherwise clog landfills for years and turn it into a fuel with dramatically lower carbon dioxide emissions than charcoal or kerosene. Lack of equipment and a proper lab space to conduct experiments proved to be a big barrier for the company for quite a long time. But they powered through, now creating fuel that lowers carbon dioxide emissions by 76% compared to kerosene and charcoal. The process is also economically feasible as it uses significantly less energy and water than most chemical processes.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
More Stories
Wellness Destinations in Africa to Get away from it All
Will the Unmistakable Sound of Congolese Rumba Make it on the Heritage List?
Tanzania will Host the Inaugural East African Regional Tourism Expo
The Sanctuary Mandela’s Opening Deals Offer Public Up to 45% Off on All the Available Rooms
A Photo Series of Migrant Communities Who Make Up US Culture
The Dwell 24: The Urbanative
Evidence of Fur and Leather Clothing, Among World’s Oldest, Found in Moroccan Cave
The Fugees Will be Playing Live Concerts in Ghana & Nigeria in December
Siba Mtongana Wants African Cuisine to Be a Staple Across the Globe
Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet
The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa
Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities