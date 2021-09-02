No Vaccine, No Alcohol – Tshwane Mayor

If Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has his way, unvaccinated people won’t be allowed to buy alcohol.
He says Gauteng is unlikely to meet its targets due to a low turnout at several vaccination centres in the province.
“In the future, if we open up sports events, we should only allow people who have been vaccinated to attend those sports events and I would even go as far as to say if people want to buy alcohol they must come show their vaccination certificate otherwise they must just stay without alcohol,” Randall said.
So far, South Africa has administered about 12.5-million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
