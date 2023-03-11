iAfrica

No Timeline On Phala Phala Probe – Lebeya

12 hours ago 1 min read

The Hawks have yet to approach President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding their investigation into the Phala Phala matter.

The crime-busting unit’s head Godfrey Lebeya provided an update to this and several other high-profile cases on Friday.

Lebeya says they’re dealing with 126 statements – up from 68 in November last year — regarding the 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm.

As the volume of evidence grows, so too does uncertainty over when South Africans will finally get answers to their burning questions.

On other fronts, Lebeya revealed that by the end of last year, 193 people had been charged in connection with Covid-19-linked corruption cases.

He resisted attempts to confirm whether the net is closing in on former health minister Zweli Mkhize regarding the Digital Vibes scandal.

Neither would Lebeya specifically comment on investigations regarding recommendations by the Zondo Commission on State Capture.

