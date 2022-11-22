No Taxi Services In Western Cape As SANTACO Stay Away Continues

Taxi operators in the Western Cape have vowed to continue their stay away on Tuesday.
On Monday, a Golden Arrow bus was set alight and there was an attempt to hijack another.
A MyCiTi bus was also torched in Khayelitsha.
SANTACO in the Western Cape is calling for the end of what they say are unfair impoundments of their vehicles and the return of a recently terminated Blue Dot incentive.
This saw the taxi industry being compensated for good behaviour on the roads.
Western Cape authorities have promised more police on the ground.
