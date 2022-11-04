No talks of compensation for victims Of Jagersfontein Dam Wall Collapse

The Department of Water and Sanitation is expected to open a case against Jagersfontein developments over the September collapse of a tailings dam wall.

Two people died and hundreds of people lost their homes when the town was engulfed in toxic sludge from the dam.

Residents say they’ve found it impossible to pick up the pieces.

They’re calling on the mine to take full responsibility for the destruction.

Human rights attorney Richard Spoor represents families affected by the disaster.

He says government has not done enough to deal with the problem.

“It is disappointing that there has been very little transparency on side of the department of water and sanitation.There is nothing at all about what they will do to compensate the people.”

Share with your network!