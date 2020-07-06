No Stricter Lockdown For KZN, Says Premier Zikalala

Share with your network!

Government authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said that they did not want tighter restrictions in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

This is despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province currently recorded at around 14,000.

Seventy-nine point six percent of all cases were recorded in the past week alone.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that they would implement what he called strategic interventions in COVID-19 hotspots rather than restricting economic activity.

“We are not going to have a stricter lockdown than what we have. The only thing is that we will ensure that people are adhering to all protocols that have been put in place.”

Zikalala said that COVID-19 pandemic had devastated many businesses and households in the province and they were now working with various industries to develop post-COVID-19 recovery plans.

He said that along with the managing of COVID-19, they wanted to stop further job losses.

