No ‘Special Arrangement’ for those who are Pregnant in Nigeria’s Camps

A 2021 PhD thesis by Fatima Mahmood Jibirilla at Walden University, states that women living in IDP camps in Nigeria “have a higher risk of maternal death than women living in their homes.” The author cited a range of factors increasing the risk of maternal and neonatal deaths in these settings, including inadequate prenatal care services and limited family planning programs. In a country that has long had among the highest maternal mortality rates in the world and has the third highest number of internally displaced people in Africa as of the end of 2022, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, the lack of adequate maternal healthcare provision in these camps is a significant concern. While there is no national breakdown of IDPs by sex or age, a 2023 report by the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Sector says there are 1,575,741 women and children in the Nigerian states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe alone, making up 74% of the 2,124,053 IDPs in those states. Nigeria’s total IDP population relies largely on the graces of charitable organizations for its health care.

SOURCE: CNN