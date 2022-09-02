No Solace for Parents after Teens’ Mysterious Deaths

A toxicology report into the deaths of 21 young South Africans at an East London tavern in June suggests they suffocated due to overcrowding. The 21 collapsed and were found strewn on the floors of the tavern. Now, relatives are questioning the report’s credibility and are dissatisfied with it. Officials have been briefing the victims’ families privately and separately, saying it is confidential. Health department officials have declined to publicly disclose the cause of death, with Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana saying it is out of “anticipation of legal processes that might follow”. The youngest of the victims, who were at a party in the tavern to celebrate the end of mid-year exams, was aged just 13 and most of the others were younger than 18.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
Lessons for Sportswomen in Africa
Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups
Motorists in Malawi are Having to Rely on Fuel Smuggled in from Neighbouring Mozambique
Moving Animals to an Area in the Zambezi River Valley to Rebuild Wildlife Populations There
Disgraced Parathlete Fights for His Freedom
374 Academic Programmes Offered by the University of Ghana are Unaccredited
How Gabon Manages its Side of the Congo Basin
Luanda’s Political Scene Remains Unchanged
Shell’s Exploration Plans in South Africa Halted
Ivorian Athlete On his Path to Rowing Glory
Research on the Treatment of Migrants in South Africa’s Healthcare Sector
Abuja Calls for Local Talent in Advertising