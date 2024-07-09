No Signs Suggesting A Dark Winter – Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has reassured South Africans that there are no indications of widespread power outages this winter.

In recent years, households across the country have faced severe load shedding during winter due to increased power demand. However, with over a hundred days of load shedding already behind us, Ramokgopa provided an update on the grid’s status on Monday amidst severe weather conditions affecting large parts of the country.

While Eskom has not completely ruled out the possibility of power cuts this winter, it does not anticipate load shedding to exceed stage two.

Ramokgopa reported that the power utility’s planned capacity loss factor is currently below 12,000 megawatts, indicating that the lights are likely to stay on for the rest of the cold season.

“The performance has exceeded our expectations. On average, we are at about 12,000 MW, which is 2,000 MW better than Eskom’s best-case scenario,” said Ramokgopa.

He noted that households in high-density areas might still experience occasional power cuts due to load reduction, which is implemented by municipalities when their systems cannot meet the demand, unlike load shedding, which is managed directly by Eskom.