No Sign Of National GBV Femicide Council

President Ramaphosa holds dialogue on gender-based violence and femicide. Photo Credit: GCIS

1 hour ago 1 min read

Three years after President Cyril Ramaphosa held a summit on GBV and femicide, a promised national council has still not been convened.

The president set aside R1.6-billion for the implementation of the national strategic plan for GBV.

But gender-based violence is going nowhere, as recent crime statistics show.

Over 10,000 rapes were reported between the beginning of April and the end of June this year.

The United Nations Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women says the South African government has failed to protect women appropriately.

