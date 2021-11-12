iAfrica

No Sign Of COVID Infection Spike In Wake Of Elections – Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that he was pleased that 11 days after the municipal elections, South Africa had not experienced super-spreader side effects.

The Health Department is holding a virtual briefing on COVID-19 and the vaccination rollout programme.

Phaahla said that not a single province had shown signs of a spike yet.

“Thus far, not a single province or district has shown signs of a spike of COVID-19 infections. We have continues to monitor the situation with experts from our National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and also from our COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee.”

