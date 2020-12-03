iAfrica

No Second Chances for Bozize

16 hours ago 1 min read

The top court in the Central African Republic (CAR) has rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in the December 27 election. Bozize planned to run against President Faustin-Archange Touadera. But the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that Bozize, 74, did not satisfy the “good morality” requirement for candidates because of an international warrant and United Nations sanctions against him for alleged assassinations, torture and other crimes. Bozize, a former general who seized power in a 2003 coup and was overthrown in a 2013 rebellion, has denied the accusations against him. His lawyer said the opposition coalition led by Bozize would now meet to consider its options. CAR has experienced an acute humanitarian crisis since Bozize’s overthrow, which led to fighting between mainly Muslim and Christian armed groups. Bozize returned to CAR late last year and announced his presidential candidacy in July, saying an experienced leader was required to restore peace.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

