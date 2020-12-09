iAfrica

No Room For Compromise – Motshekga

Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on COVID-19 level 1 lockdown regulations, 1 October 2020 Photo Credit: GCIS

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is sticking to her decision, saying she can’t see any room for compromise and the rewrite must go ahead.

This follows three parties are heading to the courts to stop the rewrite of Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2, after the exam papers were leaked.

Motshekga said, “teachers, they say an organisation from Limpopo, so they were taking me through the arguments, they have cited all of us, Umalusi, all MEC’s. We’re going to court. I don’t know what to comprise on. I don’t know what will be the comprise because there are two things here. Either we write or don’t rewrite.”

The minister says the rewrite is necessary because most provinces were affected.

Quality assurer Umalusi is backing the department.

It has agreed that the credibility and integrity of the results are at stake if there is no rewrite.

