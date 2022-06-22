No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

The justice ministry says it hasn’t received a request from Namibian police regarding an investigation into the 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

This is despite media reports about alleged unanswered calls by Namibian officials.

Meanwhile, there are renewed calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean about the alleged robbery at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa needs to end the silence on the matter.

Steenhuisen also confirmed that his office has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US requesting that it investigates the alleged crime.

