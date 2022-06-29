No Reason To Panic Over Second Monkeypox Case – NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirms that a second case of monkeypox has been identified in a 32-year-old male residing in Cape Town

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the patient had reported no recent travel history.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, emphasised that Minister Joe Phaahla has called on the public to be vigilant.

NICD executive director, Professor Adrian Puren, said that contact tracing had commenced in order to identify any other related cases of monkeypox in South Africa.

“Monkeypox has a low level of transmissibility. This case should not be a reason for panic. South Africans are urged to keep a close eye for these particular symptoms such as fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions and to report these to their healthcare professional for further management and testing.”

