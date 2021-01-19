No Proof That Vaccines Effective Against New Variant – Karim

Share with your network!

Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim said that there was no scientific evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines were effective against the new variant.

The 501Y.V2 variant is now spreading in the country, a different type to what was making the round during the first wave.

Professor Karim said that the vaccines that had been made available had not been found to be effective against the new variant.

Professor Karim however said that South Africa should not change its vaccine approach as the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are at 95% efficacy and are amongst the most effective vaccine that we have for any disease.

