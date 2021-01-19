No Proof That Vaccines Effective Against New Variant – Karim

Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim said that there was no scientific evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines were effective against the new variant.
The 501Y.V2 variant is now spreading in the country, a different type to what was making the round during the first wave.
Professor Karim said that the vaccines that had been made available had not been found to be effective against the new variant.
Professor Karim however said that South Africa should not change its vaccine approach as the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are at 95% efficacy and are amongst the most effective vaccine that we have for any disease.
More Stories
Archbishop Desmond Tutu Urges People To Get Vaccinated
Tertiary Institutions’ Year To Start After Release Of Matric Results
Promising Signs As SA records 9 010 New Covid-19 Cases
Extend The Curfew From 11pm – CoCT
Lockdown Criminal Records To Be Expunged But Not Yet
COVID-19 Negatively Impacting Eskom
12 267 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Eskom Announces Stage 2 Load Shedding Will Continue
Eskom Forecast Indicates Risk Of Load-Shedding For Months
SA Records 13 973 New COVID-19 Cases
Unions Say KZN Hospitals Are Coping
14 880 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA