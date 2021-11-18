iAfrica

No Power Cuts For Thursday Night, Stage 1 Blackouts For Friday – De Ruyter

1 hour ago 1 min read

Eskom said that it would be temporarily suspending power cuts between 9pm on Thursday night and 5am on Friday morning.

When the utility starts cutting off your power tomorrow it will be following stage one schedules.

CEO Andre de Ruyter made the announcement during a briefing.

He said that the outlook for the weekend so far was quite stable.

