No Power Cuts For Thursday Night, Stage 1 Blackouts For Friday – De Ruyter

Eskom said that it would be temporarily suspending power cuts between 9pm on Thursday night and 5am on Friday morning.

When the utility starts cutting off your power tomorrow it will be following stage one schedules.

CEO Andre de Ruyter made the announcement during a briefing.

He said that the outlook for the weekend so far was quite stable.

We are currently #loadshedding in stage 2



Eskom schedules can be accessed from:



Loadshedding website

MyEskom app



Municipal customers, please contact your local municipality for schedules — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2021

