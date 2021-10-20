iAfrica

No Power Cuts Expected During Matric Exams – Mhaule

13 hours ago 1 min read

The Department of Basic Education is not expecting power cuts when matrics sit for their exams.

Deputy minister, Reginah Mhaule, says there have been engagements with Eskom and municipalities to keep the lights on.

“Load-shedding will happen during other hours when it’s not exactly time to write examinations but we spoke with municipalities, we engaged with Cogta, Salga and municipalities represented by these two structures because normally in towns and cities, the municipality will come and say the school is owing then we said let’s prepare ourselves to pay all that is due to municipalities,” she said.

Meanwhile, an increased number of pupils – over 700 thousand – will sit for this year’s matric exams.

The Grade 12s will write their first paper next week.

Mhaule, says schools are ready.

